Final push for recognition of atomic cleanup workers

By Paul Drewes

HAWAII (KITV) — Nearly 40 years after U-S civilian workers were sent to clean up radioactive debris in the South Pacific, there’s a final push for their recognition.

Decades after numerous atomic blasts in the Marshall Islands, hundreds of civilian workers came in to clean up the debris, and the islands. Which exposed them to radioactive dust, water and more.

“I breathed in radioactive air. I drank radioactive water, and I bathed in it,” said Kenneth Kasik.

He was one of those atomic clean up workers in the 1970s. Kasik says over the years he’s paid the price for his time on Lojwa Atoll with hundreds of skin surgeries, and ailments impacting numerous organs throughout his body.

“My lungs are full of nodules, caused ground glass nodules, which is from inhaling radioactive particles,” added Kasik.

But he still considers himself lucky, because he is one of the atomic cleanup workers who is still alive.

“The majority of them are dead, and before they died they had horrific skin problems with their skin falling off, and all kinds of cancers and diseases. They died in pain, without even a thank you,” stated Kasik.

Other groups of atomic veterans, like those exposed to radiation during a blast or downwind of one, have received recognition and even compensation over the years. But Kasik says he and his fellow atomic clean up workers don’t even know what were exposed to decades ago.

“We had badging that was set up to save us and protect us from poisons, but they never worked,” added Kasik.

“We’re talking about individuals who committed themselves to public service decades ago, were denied basic information, warnings, protective equipment and things to take care of themselves. Since then, in many cases, they have suffered extreme health consequences, and everyone deserves better,” said US Representative Jill tokuda, who has now joined the atomic workers effort for answers.

“That job was a detriment to their health. It’s catching up with many of them now, or it has caught up to them, and so we can’t act quick enough.

First of all, we have to get all the information from the Department of Defense in terms of what they’re exposed to. Let’s get the baselines. Let’s get the facts here,” added Tokuda.

She asked the Dept. of Defense to tell us how many civilians were at Lojwa Base Camp, what steps were taken to ensure their health and safety and what additional support or services have been available in the decades since.

The DOD has asked for more time to gather up that information, but time is running out for Kasik’s final mission: seeking recognition for atomic cleanup workers.

“I need to get them acknowledged. The majority are dead. It has nothing to do with pride, just honesty. They did something no one ever did,” added Kasik.

