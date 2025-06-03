Football hero graduates: Robby Heil’s journey continues 8 years after viral touchdown

By Brett Kast, Marlon Falconer

NOVI, Michigan (WXYZ) — Eight years after scoring a memorable touchdown at Novi High School, 25-year-old Robby Heil, who has Down syndrome, graduated from the Novi Adult Transition Center, adding another accomplishment to his inspiring journey.

When a touchdown in a high school football game is still being talked about eight years later, you know it made quite the impact. Now, the player who scored it is showing us his story is far from over.

Under Novi Friday night lights is where Heil has found a home, and it’s where his story first entered our homes eight years ago.

“It went viral, it went all over the world, ABC News had a clip on it, so very big deal yes,” Chuck Heil, Robby’s dad, said.

7 News Detroit was there as Robby Heil, who held the title “hydration manager,” suited up for the first time and scored a touchdown in 2016 that was etched in our hearts.

Now, we’re back in Novi as Robby Heil’s education comes to an end.

“It is my privilege and pleasure to welcome you to Robby Heil’s graduation ceremony,” the ceremony host announced.

“How much work did you put in? Did you put in a lot of work?” I asked Robby Heil.

“Lots,” he responded.

Now 25 years old, Robby Heil is graduating from the Novi Adult Transition Center. An audience full of family and friends came out, but one of his biggest cheerleaders is no longer here.

“Anything associated with the school system, football, that was my wife. So, she’s really the reason why we’re here today,” Chuck Heil said.

Four years ago, Robby Heil’s mom Debbie died after a battle with cancer. But her impact on Robby Heil is still being felt even at graduation.

“After losing your amazing mom Debbie, you didn’t just give up, you became even stronger,” Novi Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka said.

“His work ethic is from his mom. He’s a hard-working young man,” Chuck Heil said.

Robby Heil not only finished school, he became an Eagle Scout, plays sports, recently became a champion power lifter and still runs the flag onto the Novi field.

Embraced by his community and motivated by his family, Robby Heil is determined to be the writer of his own story.

“The world thinks he has a disadvantage, but he plowed through a lot of things to accomplish what he did,” Chuck Heil said.

