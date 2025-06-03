Mom of AB Hernandez shares unwavering support for daughter in midst of anti-transgender protests

By Sarah McGrew

CLOVIS, California (KCRA) — The California Interscholastic Federation track and field championships officially wrapped up Sunday.

This year’s events were surrounded by protests, both in-person and online, over a transgender athlete’s participation in the event.

On Sunday morning, Nereyda Hernandez, AB Hernandez’s mom, reflected on the weekend, her daughter’s accomplishments and the protests targeting her.

“It was a little distracting,” Nereyda said about the 20 or so protesters outside of Veterans Memorial Stadium. “We had so much going on. It was like, ‘I have to be here, there. Keeping my eye on AB, making sure she’s safe.'”

AB, a junior from Jurupa Valley High School, competed in the triple jump, long jump and high jump. She placed in all three events, but a new rule introduced by CIF before the competition means she tied for her place on the podium in each event.

AB tied for first in both the triple jump and high jump and tied for second in the long jump.

CIF announced the rule change shortly after President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social, referencing AB and calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for allowing transgender athletes to compete in the competition.

Nereyda said she wasn’t surprised the president posted about her daughter.

“I was a Trump supporter,” Nereyda said. “I don’t think people understand that.”

But, she said, things changed once she started to see the world through her daughter’s eyes.

“Just talking to AB, and I started analyzing things differently,” Nereyda said. “It’s too much for me because we’re people and I don’t feel we’re being treated as such.”

She said she believes the president’s post fueled the protests at the state meet over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to keep her and her daughter from enjoying the weekend.

Nereyda said there was never a thought that AB wouldn’t compete.

“I’m proud of her,” Nereyda said of AB. “A kid is more mature than a lot of these adults putting her in this situation. So I’m just happy, yeah, I could brag. That’s my baby.”

