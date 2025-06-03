One injured after car crashes into eyecare center

By Sadie Buggle

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on scene after a car drove into a building on South 8th Street Monday afternoon.

KRDO13 crews confirmed the vehicle crashed into the side of Archdale Eyecare, located at 1541 S. 8th Street.

According to CSFD, the vehicle drove into the eyecare center’s waiting room, prompting an evacuation of the building. One person experienced minor injuries, CSFD says.

At the time of publication, it’s currently unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.