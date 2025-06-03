Restoration of 100-year-old car celebrates automotive history in Massachusetts

By Doug Meehan

Click here for updates on this story

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — When it comes to cars in the United States, most people think of Detroit. But in fact, it all started in Massachusetts.

From 1893 to World War II, there were 162 manufacturers of automobiles in the state. One of those was the R.H. Long Motor Company, which made a Bay State original, the Bay State.

“I looked for 30 years to find one of these cars. I gave up. And it found me,” said Ken Lemoine, of Framingham.

The self-described ‘car-o-holic’ has spent the last seven years restoring a one-of-a-kind 1924 Bay State.

“You’re looking at the only remaining Bay State sedan known to exist,” Lemoine said.

Powered by a 6-cylinder, Continental 7L engine and driven by a Warner transmission, with Columbia rear axle and Delco electronics, Lemoine said bringing a centuries-old vehicle back to life has been a painstaking undertaking.

“What you have is a one of one. You don’t call the local parts store and say, ‘Send me over a ball joint,’ or ‘send me over a piston ring,'” Lemoine said.

From its original Brewster Green color to mohair headliner to imported broadcloth wool upholstery from New Zealand and exquisite wooden instrument panel, nothing was overlooked.

As Lemoine puts it, it is a 10,000-piece jigsaw puzzle without an owner’s manual.

“That badge was built from pictures. The skid plates are built from pictures. The threshold was built from pictures. The wheels were made by an Amish wheelwright,” he said.

The original Bay States rolled out of the Fountain Street factory in Framingham, which was once home to R.H. Long Motor Company.

“Massachusetts was the genesis of the automobile in America. Between 1893 and present day, we’ve made over 7 million vehicles here in Massachusetts. And of those, 4.7 million of them were made here in Framingham,” Lemoine said.

To celebrate that history, Lemoine also serves as the Executive Director of the Bay State Motor Festival.

The festival will host a gathering of like-minded car enthusiasts whose purpose is to highlight Massachusetts manufacturing that literally helped move a nation.

“To me, this is a piece of art. It’s been hiding in a greenhouse. It’s been in a locomotive repair facility. It was forgotten. Now, it’s something that’s our legacy. It’s what we are,” Lemoine said.

If you’d like to see more of Massachusetts’ automotive legacy, as many as 50 vehicles that were made in Massachusetts will be on display at the festival.

It will be held on Sunday at Cushing Memorial Park in Framingham, and it’s free to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.