Geese and goslings killed sparks outrage and call for action

By Lily O’Brien

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — It’s an unfortunate sight unwanted by commuters: seven geese, some just goslings, lifeless in the middle of a Wichita road.

It’s a Monday morning discovery some drivers on McLean Boulevard had. Now, witnesses are saying it’s more than just a sad sight to see on their way to work; it’s illegal.

Canada Geese — which Wichitans are no stranger to, as they are frequently seen crossing roads or grazing next to the Arkansas River– are federally protected.

Some witnesses say they don’t think the killing of those geese was an accident, bringing their protection into play.

Cylie Gillespie was one of those witnesses. She didn’t see the geese get killed, but she saw what was left behind.

“It was just a massacre of goslings in the street,” said Gillespie. “There was seven of them in a row. There was one hit, one hit, one hit, one hit, like it was over, a good amount of space. It didn’t look like they hit one, and then, you know, swerved to miss the rest of them. They hit one, and then continued to hit the remainder of the flock.”

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the species is federally protected, and it comes from the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Without a permit, it’s a crime to intentionally harm or kill the animal.

If you hit one, whatever, I guess accidents happen,” said Gillespie. “But to me, it was deliberate due to the fact of how they were all lined up.”

Unexpectedly seeing so many lifeless birds on her way to work left Gillespie shaken.

“I threw up a little bit. I cried, I needed a hug,” she said. “It was a lot of emotions. I was hurt, I was upset, I was very angry. I was just disgusted with humanity.”

The aftermath, no matter the cause, is heartbreaking for animal lovers like Gillespie.

“It’s just sickening,” she said. “I’m at a loss for words. I want action. I want something to be done.”

The City of Wichita says the dead geese are a sad incident. They urge people to be mindful of wildlife while driving and to give them a wide berth on the roads.

