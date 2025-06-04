‘Let’s put a purpose behind it’: Cancer survivor hosts car event to support others

By Samantha Pastorino

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA (KETV) — When cancer almost took this former firefighter’s life, there was one special thing that kept him going — his love for all things related to cars.

Now he’s using his passion to help others suffering from leukemia and lymphoma.

Nick Howe is a father, a husband, and a cancer survivor.

“Back in 2016, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, very aggressive type,” Howe said.

The diagnosis uprooted his life; at the time, he was working as an Omaha firefighter.

“Chemo wants to trick you into just sleeping all day, and you have to not do that. One firefighter always told me, ‘Just make sure you always have something to look forward to.’ He said, ‘If you don’t, just order something,'” Howe said.

Howe took that advice to heart and ordered something that sparked a new passion, with cars.

It led him to meet people in the car community, who Howe now calls some of his best friends.

It also became a bonding experience for him and his daughter.

“(My daughter) is diehard, she’s a veteran in the community already and she’s only seven,” Howe said.

Howe’s road to remission has been bumpy.

The chemo damaged his heart, leading to a transplant.

A complication after resulted in a spinal stroke, which left Howe paralyzed from the waist down.

Despite all the changes, one thing remained the same: his love for cars and the community surrounding them.

“Everyone in the car community knows me. They knew me when I was three feet taller, and now I’m three feet shorter. But even though I’m in a wheelchair, it hasn’t stopped me from enjoying this,” Howe said about the car community.

Today, Howe is on the other side of his fight with cancer.

So, he’s kicking his new passion into full gear, and putting it toward a purpose, by hosting a fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“I think the community underestimates the power of the car enthusiast community. I think that when they show up, they show up in a big way,” Howe said.

Howe and that community got together and created Cars and Cures.

The event will showcase supercars and raise money for LLS Nebraska.

“The car community comes together just for each other, but let’s put a cause behind it,” Howe said.

Driving home his point that, even when facing adversity, finding a passion can bring purpose.

The Cars and Cures Fundraising Event is this Sunday, June 8, at Victory Lanes.

It’s open for all to attend. Admission is free, but if you can make a donation, Howe says 92 cents of every dollar donated will go directly to LLS Nebraska.

They’re also looking for more people to exhibit cars. If you’re interested, contact Nick and his team at CarsAndCures4LLS@gmail.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.