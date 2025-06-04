Michigan police K-9 tracks down break-in suspect across 5-mile trek

By Joseph Buczek

Click here for updates on this story

BLAIR TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan State Police dog led troopers on a five-mile trek to track down a home invasion suspect in northern Michigan.

Troopers from the MSP Traverse City Post responded to a home invasion report in Blair Township around 8 a.m. on June 3. The homeowner told police that he saw a woman in his driveway through his Ring doorbell, according to police. The homeowner saw the woman enter his home, remove items and then leave.

Trooper Unterbrink and his K-9 partner, Ox, responded to the home to assist in locating the suspect. The duo embarked on a five-mile trek, ultimately tracking down the suspect, a 44-year-old Kingsley woman, in “thick vegetation.”

The woman was arrested and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on several charges. Police did not say what charges the woman is facing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.