‘My bad’: Suspect apologizes to victim for shooting at wrong car

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces a trio of felony charges after opening fire on another motorist on Friday, May 30.

According to court documents, around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a man told police he had been driving a Ford F450 in the 400 block of N. Chelsea Avenue.

When he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the man told police someone in a silver sedan started shooting at him from a nearby parking lot.

The man was not struck and started to drive west on Independence Avenue, with the suspect continuing to fire as he followed behind.

The victim was eventually able to make it inside a home. The victim said he was then approached by the male suspect, who said, “My bad, I thought you were Moses,” and drove away from the victim.

Police later located the suspect, identified as Anthony Marshall, and took him into custody.

Marshall was charged Saturday with felony unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and aggravated fleeing a stop or detention.

He made his first appearance before a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Monday.

He remains in custody, and no bond has been set.

