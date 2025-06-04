Protesters stop eviction at Caltrans-owned home in Los Angeles



KCAL, KCBS

By Luzdelia Caballero

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Protesters in El Sereno stopped Los Angeles County deputies from evicting a 70-year-old man from a state-owned home that has remained vacant for decades.

Benito Flores moved into the Caltrans-owned home during the pandemic. He’s called himself a “reclaimer” of one of the more than 100 homes that’ve sat vacant for decades because of the failed 710 Freeway expansion.

“I’m going to fight the eviction,” he said. “Caltrans have 170 houses empty for 20 years, why? This is an absurdity.”

Before the pandemic, Flores had lived in his car for more than a decade and eventually seized the vacant home roughly five years ago.

He formally moved into the house after signing a lease with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. However, the agreement ended two years ago.

“I will die in the street because I have diabetes,” Flores said. “I will die as a martyr to call attention around the housing program.”

Flores said HACLA violated the agreement by not providing him housing prior to the eviction notice.

HACLA denied his claims. The city said they gave Flores referrals to multiple affordable housing sites and an emergency housing voucher, but he refused.

Flores denied refusing the offers from HACLA. He said he’ll resist arrest until the end.

“I made a cabin in the top of the tree and I am going to go and wait for the sheriff there,” he said.

HACLA said it still wants to avoid locking out any of the so-called reclaimers, adding that it has offered financial settlements. Flores is still hopeful he’ll be able to stay.

“We have the right to live here,” he said. “We have the right to purchase these properties under the Roberti Law.”

