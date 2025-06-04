Torrential rainfall causes Walnut River to overflow, evacuating residents

By Nick Nelson

EL DORADO, Kansas (KAKE) — Torrential rainfall caused the Walnut River to overflow, flooding several streets in north El Dorado, and sending people scrambling for safety.

“By the time we got most of the stuff out of there and were going to get the last few things, it was already up to our waist, and we were pretty much swimming to get out, to get to the south side,” said Michelle Yerge, who was forced to leave her home.

“We had about five minutes to get out, and it was a little scary,” said S.P. Callaway. “I just wanted my dog safe and my friends safe, and we got them all out.”

Rescue crews transported them to an evacuation center established at the Butler County Community Center. Jerry Conyers with the American Red Cross expects 40 to 50 people to spend the night there.

“We’re going to go ahead and set up some cots, and we’ll have blankets and, you know, we also have lots and lots of pets here, so we’re taking care of them,” Conyers said.

Emergency crews traveled by boat, going door to door rescuing people who hadn’t evacuated their homes.

One person KAKE News spoke with who escaped said he was warned by his neighbor to leave, but the neighbor got stuck in his home.

“Hopefully these guys can come out and rescue those neighbors across the street, because I haven’t heard from them since 30-40 minutes, and I’m hoping they’re still alive,” said John Scott.

Our camera caught the moment those neighbors were rescued by emergency crews.

Voluntary evacuations also took place at a nearby senior apartment complex.

That’s where crews took Judy Murray by boat to the emergency shelter.

“I thought about staying in my apartment so I wouldn’t have to be evacuated,” Murray said. “Then I saw how high that water was getting, and I thought, how much higher is it going to get?”

Butler County Emergency Management said that runoff from Tuesday’s rainfall is expected to make its way to downstream communities.

People living in those areas should prepare now for rapidly changing and dangerous conditions.

