‘Native plants dug up’: State park damaged 2 weeks after $5 million restoration

By Madilyn Destefano

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County reopened last month after a $5-million restoration project. While the restoration project is still not 100% complete, part of the boardwalk has already been replaced, and vegetation has been planted along the banks.

But within two weeks of reopening, the park says it has been vandalized and is asking the community for help in stopping the damage.

The park’s account posted photos to Facebook showing graffiti on the new boardwalks. It said native plants have been dug up, and the banks have been destroyed as a result of unauthorized digging.

This is despite several signs along the path of the spring warning visitors of the environmentally sensitive land and asking them not to jump or climb from the banks. Officials say the vegetation is crucial for keeping the banks stabilized and the ecosystem safe.

“This is more than vandalism—it’s damaging to the future of our park, our wildlife, and the visitor experience we’ve all worked hard to build,” Blue Spring State Park said in a social media post.

The park’s officials are asking for help protecting it.

Speak up if you see someone causing harm Report it by calling the ranger station at (386) 775-3663 Report it by calling FWC Law Enforcement Dispatch at (888) 404-FWCC (3922) Report it by texting FWC + tip to 847411

