66-year-old man suffers broken jaw in random NYC subway station attack

MANHATTAN, New York (WCBS) — A man is facing weeks of painful recovery from a broken jaw after he says he was randomly attacked while waiting for the subway in Manhattan.

The victim spoke exclusively to CBS News New York’s Naveen Dhaliwal from his hospital bed.

On Monday afternoon, David Williams and his wife were waiting for a northbound 4 train on the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station platform when he says a stranger walked up to him and punched him in the face.

“He hit him very, very hard,” wife Romina Williams said. “I was trying to find someone to help. There was no one. So I started screaming, ‘Police, police, call police.'”

“He impacted me hard enough to break my jaw,” David Williams said.

But the stranger ran off. Police sources say there is no description of the suspect and investigators are canvassing for surveillance.

David Williams, 66, said he suffered a clean break, as well as a fracture, in his jaw. He is set to have surgery Wednesday.

“While the plates and screws set into the bone, there will be some residual pain, I’ve been forewarned,” he said.

Right now, he’s only able to get his food from a straw.

“I can only eat liquified foods,” he said.

“I’m still scared”

David Williams said he’s been robbed on train platforms three times before, but this latest incident was different.

“This was a crazed individual that indulged in what’s called the knockout game,” he said. “They try to knock you out with one punch. It didn’t work.”

Williams is facing weeks of recovery, and now he and his wife have a familiar warning.

“Be more aware of your surroundings. Stay in areas where there are populated [with] people,” David Williams said.

The couple is wary if they will be back on the platform anytime soon.

“I’m happy that he’s eating. I hope that he gets better soon, but it’s… Look, I’m still scared. I am not going to take the subway for a very long time,” Romina Williams said.

