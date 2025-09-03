Houston Style Magazine Proudly Sponsors the 16th Annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum

By Francis Page,I Jr.

September 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine is honored to serve as a media sponsor for one of the most influential gatherings in the energy and business landscape — the 16th Annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum (GCIF), hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. For sixteen years, GCIF has stood as the premier stage where vision, innovation, and collaboration converge to shape the future of the Gulf Coast’s thriving energy corridor. This year’s highly anticipated event takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center, 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507, welcoming industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators dedicated to ensuring the Houston Port Region continues its global leadership.

A Forum That Defines Progress The Houston Port Region is far more than an economic hub — it is the beating heart of America’s energy, petrochemical, maritime, and logistics industries. Its reach extends globally, providing unmatched access for goods, services, and opportunities. From Port Houston’s groundbreaking supply chain investments to pioneering sustainability and carbon capture projects, the Gulf Coast Industry Forum is where conversations ignite, partnerships are forged, and bold ideas evolve into actionable strategies. As the 16th Annual GCIF convenes, attendees can expect dynamic discussions, future-focused insights, and networking opportunities designed to empower businesses and communities alike.

Houston Style Magazine: Championing Voices That Matter As Houston’s most widely read weekly publication and the leading voice for diverse communities, Houston Style Magazine proudly aligns with the Gulf Coast Industry Forum’s mission of growth, innovation, and inclusivity. Our role as a media sponsor reflects our commitment to keeping Houston and Harris County residents informed, connected, and inspired. We believe that when industries thrive, communities flourish. Supporting GCIF allows us to highlight the visionaries shaping tomorrow’s economy while amplifying Houston’s role as a global leader in energy and commerce.

Why This Event Matters For businesses and professionals across the Gulf South, GCIF is not just a conference — it’s a gateway to new opportunities. Attendees will explore: • Energy transition strategies that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility. • Port Houston’s global impact, connecting local businesses to international markets. • Innovations in petrochemicals, maritime, and logistics, driving workforce development and community investment. With a packed agenda beginning at 9:00 AM CT (following early networking from 7:00 AM), GCIF promises to deliver unmatched value for leaders and changemakers committed to a more resilient and prosperous Gulf Coast.

Join the Conversation The 16th Annual Gulf Coast Industry Forum is more than an event — it’s a movement of ideas, opportunities, and leadership. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, policymaker, or community leader, this is where you need to be on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Pasadena, Texas — Thursday, September 18, 2025, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM CT (Doors open at 7:00 AM) Follow along on social media using #GCIF2025 and join the dialogue with key leaders like Chad Burke, Amanda Baucum, and the many powerhouse companies shaping Houston’s future.

Final Word As Houston Style Magazine continues to champion progress, we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region in presenting the Gulf Coast Industry Forum. Together, we celebrate the energy, innovation, and determination that make the Houston Port Region one of the world’s most powerful economic engines. See you in Pasadena — where the Gulf Coast meets the world, and the future begins.

