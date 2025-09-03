The Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet Brings State-of-the-Art Jazz to Houston’s Miller Outdoor Theatre

By Francis Page,I Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

September 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Friday, September 5, 2025, | 8:00 PM | Miller Outdoor Theatre – 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Houston’s jazz scene is about to experience an electrifying night under the stars as DACAMERA proudly presents the Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet at Miller Outdoor Theatre. This free performance is more than a concert—it’s an invitation into the soulful, sophisticated, and deeply moving world of one of today’s most compelling young pianists.

A Rising Jazz Powerhouse Isaiah J. Thompson has been hailed by All About Jazz as “a compelling composer and a powerhouse performer… one of the leading pianists of his generation.” With a touch that is both mature and imaginative, Thompson embodies what Jazziz calls “state-of-the-art jazz.” NPR adds that he represents “a rare combination of talent, creativity, humility, and honesty.” His career skyrocketed with his recording debut on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Handful of Keys alongside Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Since then, Thompson has released several acclaimed recordings as a bandleader, including his most recent masterpiece, The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry. Each performance blends technical brilliance with heartfelt emotion, making him a must-see for both longtime jazz lovers and newcomers alike.

DACAMERA’s Mission: Connecting People Through Music This performance is part of DACAMERA’s mission to inspire communities through music that transcends boundaries. Their programs build bridges between genres, art forms, cultures, and eras—reminding us that music is not just performance, but conversation. With the Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet, audiences will experience jazz as both timeless tradition and living innovation.

Free Music for All – Rain or Shine Yes, the performance is free! Tickets for covered seating (up to 4 per person, ages 16+) will be available beginning Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM via DACAMERA’s website. Additional tickets will also be available in person at Miller Outdoor Theatre’s box office starting one hour before showtime. And for those who love a picnic-style experience, remember that open seating on the hill is always available—no ticket required. This event is made possible in part by support from the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, ensuring that world-class jazz remains accessible to everyone in our community.

A Can’t-Miss Houston Night Out Grab your friends, bring a blanket, and prepare for an unforgettable Friday night in the heart of Hermann Park. Whether you’re a seasoned jazz aficionado or someone seeking a perfect evening of live music under the Texas sky, the Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet promises to deliver an exhilarating performance that embodies both tradition and innovation. 🎶 Our shows go on rain or shine—so let the rhythm lead you! 👉 Event Details: • Date & Time: Friday, September 5, 2025 | 8:00 PM • Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030 • Tickets: Free, available online September 4 or in person one hour before showtime • Presented by: DACAMERA ✨ Houston Style Magazine invites our readers to mark their calendars and celebrate the artistry of Isaiah J. Thompson and DACAMERA’s commitment to cultural excellence. This is more than a concert—it’s Houston’s soundtrack to late summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.