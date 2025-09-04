911 call captures father’s frantic response after 8-year-old boy bitten by shark off Key Largo

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WSVN) — Newly released 911 calls reveal the frantic moments after an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened while the boy, identified as Richard Burrows, was in the water with family in the area of Horseshoe Reef, off the coast of Key Largo, just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The child’s father dialed 911 moments after the incident.

“911, what is your emergency?” said a dispatcher.

“We’re off shore, a shark bite,” said the boy’s father.

“A shark bite? Are you guys able to bring the patient back in?” said the dispatcher.

“Yeah, we’re on a boat,” said the boy’s father.

Deputies said the child was bitten above the knee and suffered severe injuries while snorkeling.

“How bad is the bite? Is he awake and breathing?” said the dispatcher.

“Yeah, he’s breathing, awake,” said the boy’s father.

A good Samaritan on a nearby dive vessel, Horizon Divers, spotted the family in need. Without hesitation, he hopped on the family’s boat and transported the boy to Garden Cove, where an emergency crew was waiting.

“Yo, we’re coming in hot to the marina, we’re probably five minutes out,” the boy’s father told the dispatcher.

“OK, the ambulance is there, OK?” said the dispatcher.

Throughout the call, the child’s father is heard instructing his 10-year-old daughter, Rose, to keep her Richard’s leg elevated to slow the bleeding.

“Rose hold the leg up. Hold the leg up!” said the father.

“Don’t worry. Don’t worry!” said Rose in an effort to reassure her dad.

“So, we have an 8-year-old, significant amount of blood loss. The injury is significant,” a first responder told dispatchers in emergency radio traffic captured on Broadcastify.

The Key Largo Fire Department said first responders “conducted a rapid assessment of the young patient, discovering bite wounds to the left leg.”

“Applying tourniquets, trying to stop the bleeding, that’s the most important thing when you’re dealing with any kind of deep shark bite wound,” said Key Largo Fire Capt. Chris Jones.

Another first responder said they applied two tourniquets and used a bandage “to control the bleeding.”

Jones didn’t treat the boy directly, but he said his team followed life-saving protocols.

“Getting that child in as quick as possible to first responders so they can get to proper treatment and the proper hospitals,” he said.

Burrows was later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. MDSO officials said the boy underwent surgery Monday night and was able to keep his left leg.

“Hopefully, he’s going to make a strong recovery,” said Jones.

In a statement released from the family on Wednesday identified the attacker as a Blacktip shark.

“I have two kids myself, so it’s definitely something that, you know, is in the back of your mind,” said Jones.

Key Largo Fire officials thanked the good Samaritan who came to the family’s help, writing, “We commend their quick actions in helping to transport the victim to our emergency responders.”

Burrow’s family released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The Burrows family would like to extend its sincere thanks to all those involved in Richard’s rescue and the amazing teamwork demonstrated[…]”

The family credited Richard’s 10-year-old sister, Rose, calling her “instrumental in her brother’s rescue” and adding that “both of her parents are immensely proud of the strength of character and composure she demonstrated under pressure.”

The family is focused on Richard’s recovery and while they’re grateful to those who reached out they are asking for privacy during this time.

“Richard is recovering well from his surgery and is gaining strength by the day. He is in good spirits. Our hope is that he will be back enjoying his passion for the ocean and marine life with his older sister in no time.”

-Burrows Family

The family also thanked the good Samaritan who took them back to shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.