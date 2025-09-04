Tacks and spikes found on dirt trail behind elementary school

By WABC News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) — The Verona Police Department says someone is leaving tacks and tire spikes along a dirt trail.

The trail runs along the wooded area behind Brookdale Avenue School, parallel to Sunset Avenue.

The police department believes they were left there deliberately.

The tacks and spikes were first reported to police on the evening of September 2.

Police say they have received reports of damage to bicycles.

Hundreds of spikes have since been removed by the Verona Police Department and Verona Department of Public Works.

The principal of Brookdale Avenue School, Nicole Stuto, sent a letter to parents that same day alerting them to the issue.

“In the woods behind Brookdale, the Verona PD has been alerted and is actively investigating tire spikes that were found along the trail. The DPW worked alongside the Verona PD earlier today to remove these spikes. I had walked our property with our maintenance team this morning, prior to lunch and recess, ensuring safety for all students. As always, please use your discretion in allowing your children to walk through the woods and reach out to the police if you have any further information. During our school day, students are not usually anywhere near this part of the property near the back woods,” Mrs. Stuto’s email said in part.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this incident, or if you experienced damage while using the trail, you are asked to contact police at (973) 239-5000 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

They say residents should continue to use caution in that area while they investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.