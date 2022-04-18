Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces Entertainment Line Up

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced ab Entertainment Line Up of concerts and shows Monday.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

Entertainment Line Up

Larry the Cable Guy

Friday, August 19, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. | Outdoor| Ticket Pricing: $49, $59, $69

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theatres and arenas across the United States. Larry has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry's signature catchphrase, and has donated more than 7 million dollars to various charities. Larry has won Billboard's 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the year and he received the Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award in 2006. He is a bestselling author and his book Git-R-Done, (2005) debuted at #26 on the New York Times bestseller list. Larry was named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012. This lists the hottest and most successful people in the entertainment industry.



Buckcherry, Great White & Tesla

Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. | Outdoor | Ticket Pricing: $59, $69, $79

Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original, and always a good time. BC has been my love, my pain, my passion and I’m so proud of what we have accomplished. I never knew when I started this that dedicating myself to music would be taking on so much responsibility. For a guy who never thought he was going to live past 30 this has been an incredible journey. Our ninth record HELLBOUND marks 22 years since our debut self-titled release and what an amazing roller coaster we have been on. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide – all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn’t exist – except for Buckcherry. We beat the odds and built our reputation on the live shows, and our “one of a kind” approach to every opportunity.

Tickets for these upcoming events will go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

Upcoming Entertainment