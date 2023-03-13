Angela Bassett held Austin Butler’s hand during the best actor Oscar presentation

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Angela Bassett plays a queen and mother in the “Black Panther” franchise and she was giving that energy Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

Nadine Babu, chief executive officer of Babu Social Networks, posted a clip on twitter of Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand after his nomination for his role in “Elvis” was read in the best actor category.

“Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was,” Babu tweeted.

Neither Bassett, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” nor Butler won, but the internet enjoyed their camaraderie.

People were more divided on Bassett’s seemingly disappointed reaction when Jamie Lee Curtis won in their category.

