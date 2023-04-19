Natasha Rothwell will return as Belinda in Season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

As viewers continue to mourn the loss of Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic “White Lotus” character Tanya McQuoid following the insane events of the second season’s 2022 finale, a pivotal person from Tanya’s past is set to appear in the Mike White-created show’s upcoming third installment.

Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in Season 1 of “White Lotus,” will reprise her role in Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series, a representative for HBO confirmed to CNN.

No other details about Rothwell’s involvement were made available. (HBO and CNN are part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Rothwell was nominated for an Emmy in 2022 for her performance as Belinda in the debut season of “White Lotus,” and is also known for her role as Kelli Prenny in HBO’s “Insecure.”

Season 1 of “White Lotus” centered on a group of guests on vacation at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Starring Coolidge, Rothwell, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacey, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney and Connie Britton, among others, the freshman season was an instant hit and explored themes of classism, family dynamics and money against the backdrop of the scenic, splashy resort.

Coolidge’s Tanya, a wealthy heiress, found herself at the resort in Season 1 following the death of her mother, and after a successful therapeutic massage session with Belinda, became obsessed with the idea of bankrolling the wellness practitioner’s business venture. Belinda reluctantly went along with the proposal, only to be burned by Tanya who left the resort with her empty promises at the season’s conclusion.

After Season 2’s Sicily-set antics last year, which also featured Tanya (as well as her simultaneously tragic and hilarious death), Season 3 of the hit series is said to be set in Thailand.

While plot details are still tightly under wraps for Season 3, according to White, it will take a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

A release date for “White Lotus” Season 3 has yet to be announced.

