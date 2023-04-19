Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 2:54 PM

‘Reality’ teaser showcases Sydney Sweeney in movie based on imprisoned informant Reality Winner

<i>HBO</i><br/>Sydney Sweeney is pictured here in the teaser for new film
HBO
HBO
Sydney Sweeney is pictured here in the teaser for new film "Reality."

By Dan Heching, CNN

Sydney Sweeney is taking on the timely role of imprisoned informant Reality Winner in a new film from Max.

The teaser for “Reality,” released on Wednesday, promises an eye-opening look into the ordeal of Winner, the US Air Force veteran who was sentenced to prison for more than five years in August of 2018 as part of a deal in which she pleaded guilty to leaking a classified NSA document about Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

The film, helmed by first-time director Tina Satter, centers on one afternoon in 2017 in which Winner was questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor by two FBI agents, and features dialogue taken from the actual FBI transcript, according to a release from Max. (CNN and Max are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Winner, a former government contractor and linguist, was accused of mailing classified information to a media outlet in June of 2017.

“Reality,” starring Sweeney along with Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis, premieres Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will also be available to stream on Max.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content