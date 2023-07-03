Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies: ‘When I’m gone, I want to fly with it’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton isn’t interested in living on through artificial intelligence.

The “Jolene” singer was asked about AI technology during a press conference in London that she appeared at to promote her upcoming album “Rockstar.”

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said, adding she doesn’t know how “they’ll keep me around.”

She went on to say that she hopes albums like “Rockstar” will preserve her everlasting legacy, and that she’ll “have to decide on how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved in because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this Earth.”

With a laugh, Parton said she feels like with that kind of technology she’d be “grounded here forever, so when I’m gone I want to fly with it.”

“But I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here,” she said reassuringly, going on to thank the person who asked her the question and saying “I’m glad to know you still want me around.”

For the time being, at least, Parton isn’t going anywhere.

The country music star is set to release her hotly-anticipated album “Rockstar,” marking her first-ever rock and roll record featuring collaborations with music legends such as Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John and Stevie Nicks. The album also features collaborations with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Pink.

Parton’s foray into rock genre comes after she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 after initially opting to “respectfully bow out,” saying in a statement on her Instagram at the time that she didn’t feel she’d “earned that right.”

“Rockstar” will be released globally on November 17.

