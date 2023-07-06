Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce they are divorcing

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple told People exclusively in a statement.

The statement continues: “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Martin and Yosef share daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. Martin also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

Yosef is a painter and conceptual artist who has won multiple awards for his work. Martin will next appear in Apple TV+’s period comedy “Palm Royale” with Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett. Later this year he will head out on tour.

The soon to be exes began dating in 2015 and went public in 2016 at the amFAR Inspiration Gala. They were married in 2018.

