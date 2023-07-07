Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics for ‘Better Than Revenge’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is using rerecording her music as an opportunity to make some changes.

The singer dropped her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday and addressed something that has not aged well.

In the original version of her 2010 single “Better Than Revenge,” Swift sings, “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.”

In the 2023 version, Swift has changed the line to “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

Taylor is well known for advocating for women and her fans have been debating for weeks whether she would change the original lyric, which many viewed as “slut shaming.”

The superstar singer didn’t announce the edit ahead of time and it was met with mixed reactions online. It’s not the first time Swift has changed lyrics to a song though – she previously tweaked the lyrics to “Picture to Burn” from her 2006 debut album.

Swift is rerecording her music after music executive Scooter Braun purchased the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label Big Machine Label Group in 2019, a sale she objected to.

Braun reportedly sold them for $300 million to a private equity company in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.