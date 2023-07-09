Ryan Gosling says Margot Robbie mandated a pink day dress code on ‘Barbie’ movie set

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Margot Robbie is just trying to live in a Barbie world.

Part of her effort included the “Barbie” actor mandating a pink dress code, by which cast and crew members of the production had to abide once a week, this according to Robbie’s co-star Ryan Gosling.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined,” Gosling told People in an interview published last week.

Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie, added Robbie “would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.”

“What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were,” he said, adding “at the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.”

The pink dress code, he says, was an opportunity for the cast and crew “to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta (Gerwig) were creating.”

Gosling previously revealed another effort Robbie went to in order to help inspire Gosling to tap into what he’s referred to as his “Ken-ergy.”

Speaking with Vogue in May, Gosling said Robbie left him “a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related.”

Some of the gifts were puka shell jewelry items, or a sign reading “Pray for surf,” which Gosling said is “Because Ken’s job is just ‘beach.’ I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand through these gifts that she was giving.”

The Gerwig-directed movie stars Robbie as the iconic Mattel toy, along with Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” premieres in theaters July 21.

