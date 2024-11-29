Demi Moore is ‘Hot Ones’ queen, asking host Sean Evans if he has anything ‘stronger’ after acing spicy sauce ‘gauntlet’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Demi Moore accomplished the unthinkable this week – and on her birthday, no less.

“The Substance” star was a guest on “Hot Ones,” the hit YouTube show in which celebrities devour chicken wings (or in a vegetarian’s case, cauliflower) doused in increasingly spicy hot sauce, all while chatting about their chosen career and art form with host Sean Evans.

Evans started by welcoming Moore – and mentioning that they were filming on her birthday, a first for a guest on the show – and asked her if she was naturally someone who enjoyed spicy food.

Moore was cautious in her answer, stating that she didn’t want to set herself up “for failure, (but) everyone who knows me knows that I love to eat spicy food.” She did add, though, that she didn’t quite know what she was getting herself into.

Throughout the episode, however, the “Ghost” actor treated the hot sauce-infused tasting menu much like a wine connoisseur, discussing the “entry point,” “peak point” and “backend” of the spiciness, even comparing one sauce to … baby excrement.

Aside from occasionally wiping her nose, Moore never once lost her cool, and as she continued to the upper spicy echelons of the hot sauce “gauntlet,” as Evans calls it, Moore stayed focused on her task at hand – and even guessed every movie correctly when Evans quizzed her with taglines from her film repertoire.

After the infamous sauce known as “Da Bomb” – which has been known to elicit panicky responses from previous guests – Moore simply remarked, “It’s spicy,” and even observed to Evans, “You look like you’re hurting over there!”

The last two hot sauces also failed to get much of a rise out of Moore, with the final one – called “The Last Dab Xperience” – prompting Moore to say, “I wish I could say that it was over the top” and ask, “Do you have one stronger?”

At the end of the show, to congratulate Moore upon completing the spicy challenge, Evans brought out an ice cream cake on the occasion of her birthday.

Suffice it to say, Moore did exceptionally well on “Hot Ones” – far better than Paul Mescal from the previous week, who couldn’t stop sweating and guzzling milk – and joins the ranks of the hardiest celebs (here’s looking at you, Jenna Ortega) when it comes to spicy food.

