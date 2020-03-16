ITD issues 90-day extension on expiring credentials

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To reduce large gatherings of people, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicle is instituting a 90-day extension on some credentials.

The 90-day extension applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration.

If one of these credentials expires between March 1 and May 31 of 2020, you will have until June 30, 2020, to renew.

Many of these can be renewed online.

You are encouraged to use the DMV's online services rather than go to the county sheriffs' and assessors' offices for essential services.

“As each county office decides the best way to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITD is committed to providing remote services online, by mail, or over the phone,” said ITD's Division of Motor Vehicle Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “Much of the business the public needs to do with the DMV can be done through one of those methods. This balances the need to preserve public safety with the need for essential government services to keep people and products moving.”

County offices are managed by both the county sheriff’s office and county assessor’s office. In total, there are 88 county DMV jurisdictions. Each jurisdiction has the authority to close its offices or change the way to conduct business.

Some county DMV offices have already closed and others are considering it. ITD encourages the public to call their county office before leaving to see the current status. Contact information for each office can be found at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.

The following services are available online, through mail, or over the phone:

Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card)

Acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card

Paying driver's license reinstatement fees

Purchasing a driving record

Vehicle registration renewal

Ordering personalized license plates

Checking status of vehicle plates and titles

Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits

Commercial vehicle registrations

Please note, the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline to use a Star Card (Idaho’s REAL ID) or other federally-approved identification for federal security at airports, military bases, or federal courts is outside the control of the State of Idaho. ITD and the Governor’s Office is in communication with our Congressional Delegation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the White House regarding this matter in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.