Deepfake call targets Idaho senator and other state officials

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A deepfake audio call was used to misrepresent an Idaho State senator.

Last weekend, a robocall went out in state Senator Chuck Winder’s district, using Winder's voice to make fabricated statements in an effort to manipulate voter perception ahead of the primary election.

Senator Winder says he is not the only one who was targeted. He says deepfake attacks have also been made on Idaho State Representatives Julie Ann Young and James Petzke. He also says the call was created by an out-of-state group.

"They're just trying to intervene in our election process, and it's all out-of-state money,” Senator Winder said. “They're the biggest spender in our state elections right now."

Senator Winder says if the call is found to be AI-generated, there would be a chance to get an injunction against the group that made it.