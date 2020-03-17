COVID-19 screening and visitor protocols at Bingham Memorial Hospital

Coronavirus Coverage

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) has implemented updated visitor protocols:

All patients, support care givers, and staff must enter through the ER entrance.

All patients may have 1 support person over the age of 18 enter the facility with them.

All pediatric patients may have both parents as their support persons.

People entering for the cafeteria are not permitted in the facility at this time.

All patients, support care givers, and staff will continue to be screened at the entrance. All patients will be assessed for recent travel out of the country or to high risk areas and for any exposure to any known COVID-19 positive persons. Anyone who presents with respiratory symptoms will be placed in a mask immediately.

Patients who call ahead to the ER or a clinic will be triaged over the phone and asked to wait in their car until an appropriate room placement is ready for them (unless they are having emergent issues).

In addition, patients arriving via ambulance with possible COVID-19 will remain on the ambulance until an appropriate room is available.

"We recognize these changes will be uncomfortable and a little inconvenient as all of us go about our day-to-day responsibilities, but it is what we need to do to not only protect our patients and their families, but also each other and our families in our community. We appreciate your understanding and support with these measures."