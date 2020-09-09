329 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 17 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 329 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 34,310.

There are a total of 31,688 confirmed cases and 2,622 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new cases on Wednesday. There are 19 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 5 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson and 19 in Madison. There are a total of 293 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Bingham County.

The state is reporting there are 17,304 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,828 cases.

The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,536, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 406.

There are 2,650 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,267 cases among health care workers.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 406.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

48 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

100 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

235 people were 80+

95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.23% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

88.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,890

248

80

50 860

55

6

12 138

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 590

1,633

580

61

539

210

537

3 18

185

81

13

53

35

37

1 6

35

6

0

5

1

6

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,050

139

310

388

42

131

73

22 387

21

63

61

7

17

20

3 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 790

660

49

168

63

42

19

28 50

28

4

12

12

0

3

0 4

9

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,282

227

45

123

204 20

7

0

0

2 31

0

1

2

17 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 325

50

255

25

10 25

0

10

2

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,151

218

660

286

25

289 424

26

90

30

1

22 88

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 31,688 2,622 406

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.