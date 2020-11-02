ISU COVID-19 testing site closed Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Tuesday, November 3 to observe Election

Day.

It will reopen on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.

