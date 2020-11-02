Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 9:39 am
Published 9:30 am

ISU COVID-19 testing site closed Tuesday

Coronavirus testing logo_U.S. Navy : Kyle Steckler
U.S. Navy / Kyle Steckler

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Tuesday, November 3 to observe Election
Day.

It will reopen on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call SIPH’s hotline at 208-234-5875.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, click HERE.

For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, click HERE.

Join SIPH Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live HERE.

Local News / News / Pocatello / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content