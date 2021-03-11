Local trends as COVID-19 pandemic hits one-year mark

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As we come to the year mark when the first case of COVID-19 appeared in Idaho, the number of active cases in the state seems to be leveling.

As of Wednesday, the 7-day moving average incidence rate per 100-thousand people was 15.2, but some eastern Idaho counties are starting to see case numbers like we saw in December.

In approximately the last few weeks, cases have been going up in Bonneville, Jefferson and Bingham counties.

Take a look at this chart for Bonneville County.

This incident rate is moving up. You can see since the low on February 18 of about 16. It has now increased to 55.

Bonneville County now has the highest number of active cases in the state.

In Jefferson County, it's a similar trend.

It had a low of about 17. Now it's at 40.

In Bingham County, the cases are going up as well with a low of 10 to 29 Wednesday.

What's causing this?

We reached out to the Eastern Idaho Public Health, and they were unavailable to talk on camera, but they did say there are several reasons for the rise in cases.

Some of the reasons include:

People gathering more.

Possible variant strains as they've been identified in the state.

Vaccinations causing a false sense of security, leading people to not follow public health recommendations.

People going out while sick.

Less mask wearing in general.

And one more note on COVID-19 case numbers, Teton County, Wyoming has moved back up into the orange- or moderate risk level. It has detected 44 new cases since March 4 which is a 52% increase.