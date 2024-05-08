Staying windy for Thursday with isolated showers
Overnight, partly cloudy with showers slowly ending. A low temperature in the mid 30’s, with north winds around 15-25 mph.
Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A northeast wind around 15-25 mph. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain.
Mostly sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. Lighter winds at 5-10 mph from the north.
Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temps in the lower 70’s.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.
- WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Upper Snake
River Plain.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 40 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
- WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.