Staying windy for Thursday with isolated showers

Overnight, partly cloudy with showers slowly ending. A low temperature in the mid 30’s, with north winds around 15-25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A northeast wind around 15-25 mph. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. Lighter winds at 5-10 mph from the north.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temps in the lower 70’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Upper Snake

River Plain.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY…