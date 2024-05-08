Skip to Content
Staying windy for Thursday with isolated showers

By
today at 4:16 PM
Published 4:11 PM

Overnight, partly cloudy with showers slowly ending. A low temperature in the mid 30’s, with north winds around 15-25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A northeast wind around 15-25 mph. A high temperature in the mid 60’s for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s. Lighter winds at 5-10 mph from the north.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with high temps in the lower 70’s.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and Upper Snake
    River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
    outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 40 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
  • WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
    high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

