COVID-19 UPDATES: 170 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 443,479.
There are a total of 347,388 confirmed cases and 96,091 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,881 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 402,541 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,309,794 total doses have been administered. 929,444 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,861. Out of those cases, 37,327 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 506 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 4 new cases Thursday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville. There are a total of 15 active cases and 468 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,807 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Benewah County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 161,882 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,638 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,612, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,868.
There are 15,595 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,985 cases among health care workers.
72,275 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,864.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 179 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 399 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 882 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,347 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,974 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
92.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|112,030
6,046
2,135
749
|20,916
1,114
466
341
|1,007
70
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,210
16,096
3,842
707
3,751
2,049
2,793
121
|736
7,901
2,216
396
1,282
1,228
1,433
36
|30
289
64
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,734
2,682
12,516
5,939
515
2,146
1,242
107
|10,424
1,385
1,793
2,160
170
482
486
33
|283
8
50
65
9
27
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,813
5,612
527
780
1,329
662
558
316
|7,807
4,144
957
708
987
262
248
151
|246
153
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,115
7,341
1,577
1,625
2,359
|5,714
1,506
504
760
370
|585
182
59
41
75
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,550
2,138
6,119
1,297
742
|1,339
828
568
993
387
|146
51
48
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,174
2,656
4,248
1,941
561
1,561
|9,182
979
1,278
322
135
807
|677
79
85
52
15
57
|TOTAL
|347,388
|96,091
|4,864
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
