COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 500,884.

There are a total of 385,302 confirmed cases and 115,582 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 111,704 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 457,615 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,646,802 total doses have been administered. 962,954 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,613. Out of those cases, 41,892 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 560 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 117 cases in the last seven days and 495 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,726 cases.

The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,503, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,109.

103,598 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,225.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

414 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

948 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,434 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,146 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.84% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.29% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.71% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 126,385

7,033

2,416

821 27,641

1,524

588

445 1,092

72

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,121

18,185

4,280

777

3,994

2,349

3,050

129 828

9,260

2,589

444

1,406

1,400

1,603

43 32

307

67

15

55

67

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,124

2,865

13,483

6,589

684

2,350

1,694

116 11,812

1,453

1,971

2,489

226

547

761

37 296

9

55

67

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,851

6,456

609

857

1,396

745

616

349 8,705

4,367

1,011

777

1,099

326

298

169 267

168

34

20

31

18

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,846

8,125

1,736

1,815

2,528 6,851

1,842

583

859

486 636

193

67

43

79 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,508

2,503

6,821

1,454

895 1,586

935

697

1,095

421 156

58

54

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,084

2,893

4,755

2,075

619

1,6499 11,915

1,213

1,615

441

152

910 715

83

90

53

16

59 TOTAL 385,302 115,582 5,225

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.