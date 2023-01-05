COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,125 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,125 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 512,726.
There are a total of 392,450 confirmed cases and 120,276 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 114,370 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 471,480 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,745,442 total doses have been administered. 968,614 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 11 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,626. Out of those cases, 42,986 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 569 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 64 cases in the last seven days and 503 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,452 cases.
The state said 58 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,973, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,171.
40,857 cases received any booster dose, and 956 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,320.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 3 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 422 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 956 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,462 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,191 people were 80+
94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.81% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.37% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.63% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|128,433
7,242
2,475
812
|29,398
1,631
602
460
|1,115
73
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,285
18,636
4,382
818
4,078
2,421
3,095
130
|840
9,578
2,626
463
1,434
1,438
1,633
49
|32
310
68
15
56
61
68
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,039
2,917
13,673
6,770
695
2,395
1,725
117
|12,190
1,480
2,049
2,580
226
565
775
37
|301
9
56
69
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,221
6,645
638
875
1,422
785
639
355
|8,812
4,406
1,024
793
1,115
355
307
177
|271
173
34
20
31
19
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|39,534
8,235
1,775
1,821
2,575
|7,064
1,911
613
864
506
|652
197
69
44
80
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,763
2,583
6,887
1,508
934
|1,682
955
725
1,120
428
|160
58
55
39
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|56,837
2,955
4,846
2,104
640
1,662
|12,593
1,256
1,718
457
160
949
|722
85
92
55
16
59
|TOTAL
|392,450
|120,276
|5,320
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.