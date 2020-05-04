Idaho gas prices continue to drop

Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho gas prices have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.77 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations.

Gas prices in Idaho are 39.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.29 per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $1.45 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.39 per gallon a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75/g today.

The national average is down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.14 per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

May 4, 2019: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 4, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 4, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 4, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 4, 2015: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

May 4, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 4, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 4, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

May 4, 2011: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.99/g)

May 4, 2010: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $1.75/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.79/g.

Boise- $1.73/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.77/g.

Spokane- $2.16/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.

"It's becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

