Idaho gas prices down 5 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 12.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.12/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.07/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

May 20, 2023: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 20, 2022: $4.60/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 20, 2021: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 20, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

May 20, 2019: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 20, 2018: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.44/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

Boise- $3.82/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.87/g.

Spokane- $4.12/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.18/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.86 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today. The national average is down 12.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"The news continues to be good for motorists ahead of Memorial Day, with gasoline prices again falling, making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average as we get closer to the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The good news doesn't necessarily end there, either. GasBuddy's Summer Travel Forecast, coming out tomorrow, will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4. While the Middle East, hurricane season, refinery maintenance and any other unexpected disruptions or weather remain wildcards, this summer is shaping up to be mostly favorable for drivers hitting the road."

