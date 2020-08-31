Gas prices edge up with end to summer season

Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho gas prices rose 2.3 cents per gallon over the past week to an average $2.40 per gallon Sunday.



GasBuddy’s survey of 802 Idaho service stations indicated prices were 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 37.2 cents lower than the same time a year ago.



The national average price rose 3.5 cents per gallon to an average $2.22 per gallon.



As Hurricane Laura closed Gulf Coast refineries, production was limited as demand increase, according to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan.



"The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn't expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower”, said De Haan. “In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices."

