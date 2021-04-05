Idaho gas prices slow down

Gas Prices

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – After months of soaring gas prices, Idaho saw the smallest weekly jump since January this week.

According to AAA, the state average increased by just three cents, but the slowdown could be short-lived as demand increases.

“No one’s happy about paying more to fill up, but after several weeks in a row of nickel increases and some big double-digit jumps in March, it kind of feels like we got to hit the ‘pause’ button this week,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But the weather’s getting warmer, and growing demand has the potential to create another wave of significant price hikes.”

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.06 per gallon, which is 36 cents more than a month ago and 85 cents more than a year ago.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Monday.

Boise - $3.20

- $3.20 Coeur d’Alene - $2.71

- $2.71 Franklin - $3.17

- $3.17 Idaho Falls - $2.98

- $2.98 Lewiston - $2.82

- $2.82 Pocatello - $3.07

- $3.07 Twin Falls - $3.10

The national average increased by a penny to $2.87 per gallon, which is 12 cents more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago.

States experienced a wide range of fluctuating prices this week, from a 15-cent increase in Ohio to a three-cent reduction in Florida.

Gasoline demand was reported at 8.9 million barrels per day this week, an increase of 4% from the week prior. In response, gasoline stocks tightened to 230.5 million barrels, the lowest level this year. If demand keeps climbing, supplies could shrink even further, raising prices in the process.

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.