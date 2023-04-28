Idaho gas prices back above national average

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In an unpleasant reversal of fortune, Idaho gas prices are now back above the national average.

Today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.71, which is seven cents more than a week ago. Meanwhile, the national average sits at $3.64 per gallon, which is a nickel less than a week ago.

“Historically, Idaho and the Rockies region are often one of the last parts of the country to react to price movement, one way or another. While pump prices were climbing elsewhere in the country weeks ago, it didn’t have as much of an effect here. And now, the reverse is true,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “The silver lining is that if prices across the U.S. continue to fall, we could see a similar result in Idaho, or at least a slowing down in price hikes, soon.”

Falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the recent drop in the national average.

A more comprehensive gas price report will be distributed early next week.

