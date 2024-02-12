Idaho gas prices up 4 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This week, Idaho drivers saw a rise in the state’s average price of gasoline for the first time this year.

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.49/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.36/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

February 12, 2023: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 12, 2022: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

February 12, 2021: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

February 12, 2020: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

February 12, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 12, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

February 12, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 12, 2016: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $1.70/g)

February 12, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

February 12, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $2.95/g, up 9.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

Boise- $2.87/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Spokane- $3.45/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.52/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is up 9.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"We've seen the national average price of gasoline inching higher now for three straight weeks, but I'm afraid the worst is yet to come. With several major refinery issues persisting across various regions, the eventual transition to summer gasoline is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices, with larger weekly increases likely coming in March and April," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While I feel optimistic that the rise in prices will be merely average, the fact that we've already seen a few high level refinery problems doesn't bode well for the spring squeeze, and is a reminder to motorists that without the critical role that refineries play, we could see a bumpy transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.