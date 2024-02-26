Idaho gas prices jump 11 cents in a week

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.11 Monday, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago and 19 cents more than a month ago, but still 52 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.26 per gallon, which is two cents less than a week ago, 16 cents more than a month ago, and 11 cents cheaper than a year ago. For the week, Idaho moved up one spot to 29th place for most expensive fuel in the country.

“A week ago, the gap between the Idaho and national averages was 28 cents, but today, it has narrowed to 15 cents,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “As the Gem State continues to thaw, the distance between the two averages could shrink even further this week.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline stocks across the country are higher than a year ago, including an additional 1.7 million barrels in the Rockies region. Higher inventories and strong regional refinery production have helped pump prices stay lower than a year ago. But supplies could decrease during spring refinery maintenance and the switch to summer-blend fuel.

In addition to Idaho’s 11-cent jump this week, neighboring states also saw price hikes: Washington (+11 cents), Oregon (+17 cents), Nevada (+2 cents), Utah (+9 cents), Wyoming (+7 cents) and Montana (+6 cents).

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise - $3.10

Coeur d’Alene - $3.21

Franklin - $3.07

Idaho Falls - $2.95

Lewiston - $3.10

Pocatello - $3.08

Rexburg - $3.01

Twin Falls - $3.02

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading near $78 per barrel, the same as a week ago and a month ago. If crude prices hold steady this week, pump prices may calm down.