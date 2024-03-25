Idaho gas prices up 15 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 15.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 41.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.17/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

March 25, 2023: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 25, 2022: $4.39/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 25, 2021: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 25, 2020: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 25, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 25, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 25, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 25, 2014: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.54/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

Boise- $3.48/g, up 14.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.34/g.

Spokane- $4.01/g, up 14.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.87/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today. The national average is up 27.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"We've now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn't uncommon for this time of year. What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners; attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere. With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.