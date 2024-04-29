Idaho gas prices hold steady

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.90/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.99/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.74/g, a difference of $1.75/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

April 29, 2023: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 29, 2022: $4.42/g (U.S. Average: $4.16/g)

April 29, 2021: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

April 29, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.75/g)

April 29, 2019: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 29, 2018: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

April 29, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

April 29, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

April 29, 2015: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

April 29, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.53/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

Boise- $3.94/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.97/g.

Spokane- $4.23/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.25/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g today. The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"With more confidence every day, it appears the spring top is in: average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas. For now, few Americans need to worry that gas prices are going to skyrocket; the risk appears to be behind us, with relief coming in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the latter half of the summer could potentially see hurricane-related issues, I do sense we've hit the top for now, and Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with our early 2024 expectations and likely not featuring record gasoline prices. I'm quite excited the seasonal rise in gas prices appears to be over."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.