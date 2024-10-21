Dr, Wm. F. Rance Bare

September 18, 1940 — October 15, 2024

Dr, Wm. F. Rance Bare, 84, of Idaho Falls, left this earthly world for his heavenly home on Oct. 15, 2024.

Rance was born September 18, 1940 to Harper and June Bare in Jefferson, Ashe County North Carolina. Rance was later joined by his brother David. Rance spent his early years enjoying time with his cousins and playing in the New River on the family homestead. The Family moved from North Carolina to Idaho Falls back to North Carolina, Delaware and finally back to Idaho Falls where he and his family resided. Rance enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and hiking, and going to dances. One of his hobbies was raising and racing pigeons.

Rance graduated from Idaho Falls High school in 1958 and went on to spend two years at Idaho State University and transferring to Utah State where he graduated with a Civil Engineer degree in 1963. Rance went back to Utah State and received a master's in Water Systems in 1970. Rance started pursuing his doctorate in 2019 and was to receive his diploma the 22nd of October in Biological Engineering from the University of Idaho.

Rance started his career with the City of Idaho Falls before going back for his master's degree after which he went to work for JUB Engineering of Twin Falls. In 1973 Rance moved his family back to Idaho Falls where he went to work for Elsworth Engineering. Rance later went to work for Burgraff construction company and then started his own company Silver Sage Construction.

Rance married the love of his life Carma Anderson Bare on June 24, 1961. They were married 57 years and were blessed with 4 children: Todd [Lori] Bare of Murfreesboro Tennessee, Michelle Williams of Idaho Falls Idaho, Hydie [Tony] Miller of Jonesboro Arkansas and Robin [Tim] Barnum of Cherokee Village Arkansas. Rance has 14 grand kids and 22 great grand kids.

Rance was an active member of the Cross-point community church where he served in multiple capacities, He also served the community of Idaho falls serving on community boards.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Carma Anderson Bare, grandson Cody Barnum and his parents Harper and June Bare. He is survived by his 4 children, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and his brother David [Rhonda] Bare.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at Cross Point Community church, 1900 Grandview Drive, Idaho Falls Idaho. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the celebration of life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 23 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Buck-Murphy Funeral and Cremations 825 East 17th Street Idaho Falls, Idaho. To leave condolences, please visit www.BuckMurphy.com.