Bonnie Colleen Dennis

September 13, 1934 — October 25, 2024

Bonnie Dennis, a mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy. Born on September 13, 1934, in Shelley, Idaho, to Melvin and Thelma Sidwell, Bonnie was the youngest of three siblings. She married J. Harrison Dennis on July 1, 1956.

Bonnie’s creative spirit flourished as she attended cosmetology school at ISU, where she became a licensed beautician. Her involvement in the community was evident through her memberships in the Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and the Agape Fellowship at the Presbyterian Church.

An avid bridge player, Bonnie also found great joy in fishing and spending time at the cabin with her grandchildren, taking long walks, and working on puzzles together.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Isaacson (Leif); son, Joe Dennis (Lorinda); stepdaughter, Debbie Lenihan (David); and her brother, Steven Sidwell. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, along with her very special cousin, Barbara Peterson, and lifelong friend, Trenna Lakeson. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Harrison Dennis; her parents; her brothers, Ervin and Blaine Sidwell; and one great-granddaughter, Bethany Wallace.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at Fairwinds and Solace Home Health for their dedicated care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriners Children Hospital by visiting www.shrinerschildren.org/en/giving or to the Idaho Youth Ranch in Idaho Falls.

A graveside service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. To leave condolences, please visit BuckMurphy.com.