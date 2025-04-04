The Business Beat – Autumn Leaves Psychiatry -TMS

The Business Beat: Week 2 with Autumn Leaves Psychiatry – Spotlight on TMS Therapy

This week on The Business Beat, we return to Autumn Leaves Psychiatry to delve deeper into one of their innovative treatment options—Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

TMS is a non-invasive, FDA-approved therapy used to treat depression and other mental health conditions by stimulating nerve cells in the brain. It offers new hope to patients who haven’t responded well to traditional medications or therapy. Merjurie Ricklefs a Board Certified Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and her team at Autumn Leaves are proud to offer this cutting-edge treatment right here in Eastern Idaho.​

Autumn Leaves Psychiatry is dedicated to providing personalized mental health care, offering a range of services tailored to meet individual needs. Their commitment to innovative treatments like TMS underscores their mission to enhance the well-being of their patients.​

Stay tuned as The Business Beat, hosted by Chandler Dye, continues to highlight impactful businesses making a difference in our community.