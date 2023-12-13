How to keep your pets happy and healthy during the colder months

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Winter is here, which means shorter days and colder temperatures. That could pose some problems for dog owners trying to keep their four-legged friends happy and healthy.

Although not as fun for owners, outdoor activity is still important.

Wellness Pet Food Veterinarian Dr. Danielle Bernal says there are some precautions you can take to still keep your pets, specifically dogs, active.

She recommends warm coats, especially when outside for an extended amount of time. But be sure to pay attention to any loose straps that can get tangled. Another way to help keep your pet warm is leaving their fur a little longer if you tend to keep it short.

Another thing Dr. Bernal recommends is to consider is protecting the paws from the frozen snow, ice and salt. As a way of protection, we can consider buying boots for our pets, or simply wipe off their paws after being outside.

Outdoor activity is the best way to entertain our dogs, but there are ways to do that indoors when the piercing cold strikes. We can do this through puzzles, interactive toys and safe chew treats or toys.

The last thing Dr. Bernal advises us to consider this winter season is to focus on healthy eating habits. If your dog does have to spend less time outside, it's important to adjust their diet as necessary with natural nutrition, supplements and treats.