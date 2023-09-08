US Open ticket sales soar for Coco Gauff’s debut in the final

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — Coco Gauff’s first-ever US Open finals appearance is serving up increased demand from tennis fans.

After the 19-year-old phenom clinched her place Thursday in the Grand Slam final, ticket sales soared 20% with the average price hovering around $500, according to StubHub, and the ticket marketplace is expecting prices to climb ahead of Saturday’s match.

The women’s final, which will have Gauff face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, caps off a record-breaking US Open where not only attendance surpassed previous years, but so did demand and even ticket prices. StubHub said that it has sold 40% more tickets this year compared to 2022. The average ticket price this year is $365, which is slightly higher than last year’s ticket price of $350.

For seats in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main show court, tickets in the nosebleed sections for the women’s final are about $428, while courtside seats cost as much as $4,000.

The US Open ends Sunday with the men’s final, which StubHub said is the best-selling match for the whole two-week tournament. The men’s semifinal matches take place Friday, with Novak Djokovic competing against 20-year-old American Ben Shelton in the afternoon, and last year’s winner, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, battling Daniil Medvedev at night.

Tickets for the men’s final are also climbing, costing around $700 for upper-level seats in Arthur Ashe Stadium and as high as $56,000 for courtside seats.

It’s not just ticket prices that are through the roof — so are sales of the beloved signature cocktail of the tournament. The $22 Honey Deuce cocktail, which mixes Grey Goose vodka, lemonade and Chambord and is topped with honeydew melon balls, is on track to surpass last year’s sales, the vodka company told CNN. In 2022, a record-breaking 405,000 drinks were sold, amounting to nearly $9 million in sales.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.